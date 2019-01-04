New Year destinations for Azerbaijani travelers unveiled

By Azernews





By Narmina Mammadova

Most of all Azerbaijanis traveled to Turkey and Georgia over the past holidays, the chairman of the Azerbaijan Tourism Association (AZTA), Nahid Bagirov, told Trend on November 3.

Bagirov said that traditionally, Turkey, Georgia, European countries and Dubai are the most popular destinations for Azerbaijanis on holidays.

He added that compared to last year, the number of Azerbaijanis visiting Dubai has decreased, and the number of Georgia trips has increased.

The chairman of the association also spoke about foreigners who visited the country on holidays.

“On holidays, a large number of tourists were from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar. There were a large number of Russian tourists as well. Foreigners arriving in Azerbaijan, along with the capital, most of all visited the Gabala region,” the chairman of the association noted.

Azerbaijanis often spend their holidays at the famous ski resorts of Georgia Gudauri and Bakuriani. They are fully equipped in accordance with modern requirements, there you can go skiing, snowboarding and on snowmobiles tours.

On the New Year in Gudauri and Bakuriani all ski slopes work, both for beginners and amateurs and for professionals, as well as all the cafes and restaurants on the mountain, where you can rest or just walk, enjoying the purest mountain air, majestic snow-capped peaks and endless sky.

Recently, analytical agency TurStat had presented a rating of the best CIS cities for New Year and winter travel in December and January 2019, from which it became known that Baku entered the top three most popular cities among tourists in the CIS.

Azerbaijan is a great solution for lovers of leisure activities and extreme tourism.

The country offers many popular destinations for snow seekers. While most of Azerbaijan’s major cities, including Baku, receive only small amounts of snow, locations such as Guba, Gusar and Gabala are offering great snow experiences.

Today, Shahdag is one of the most attractive sides for the local and foreign tourists in Azerbaijan.

The Shahdag Tourism Complex is Azerbaijan’s first ski resort and it differs from similar facilities in the world for its uniqueness and diversity.

The complex stands 2,500 meters above sea level and serves as an outstanding getaway with its rich nature, fresh air, and wonderful climate, with temperatures ranging between minus 20-22 degrees Celsius in winter and 20 degrees in summer.

Not far from the complex is located an ancient village Laza surrounded by mountains and well known for its majestic waterfalls.

Laza waterfall is the most popular waterfall in Gusar.

The village is located in the northeast of Caucasus Mountains, at the bottom of a high mountainous plateau "Shah Yaylag" with height of 4,242 m above sea level.

Competitions on climbing are held at the frozen waterfalls every winter.

Tufandag Mountain Resort in Gabala is also a great place to while away a few winter days.

The resort is well equipped and can accommodate up to 3,000 people at a time. Restaurants, cafeterias, bars and recreation areas, ski school for adults and children, ski equipment rental and repair are operating on the territory of the complex.