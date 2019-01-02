Hungary may help in sale of traditional Azerbaijani goods in Europe: ambassador

By Trend

Hungary may provide opportunities for sale of traditional Azerbaijani goods in Europe, Hungarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Viktor Szederkenyi told Trend.

"Hungary may help Azerbaijani business to enter the European Union (EU) market, namely, to provide an opportunity for creating enterprises, investment opportunities, as well as the market for sale of traditional Azerbaijani goods," said the ambassador.

He pointed out that Hungary offers for Azerbaijan new technologies and ready-made solutions in transportation, in urban planning, power supply, in the field of agricultural processing and the food industry.

"Recently we’ve started a joint agricultural project in Xizi region: we build a modern greenhouse complex with financial support of EXIM Bank Hungary," said the envoy.

Further, Szederkenyi said that Azerbaijan is the major foreign trade partner of Hungary in the South Caucasus region. "But nevertheless the current level of the mutual trade turnover does not reflect neither the potential of our economic cooperation nor the both strategic and friendly nature of our bilateral political relationship."

He noted that the bilateral trade turnover grew by 8% percent and stood at $47 million in 2017, as compared to 2016.

"In the first eight month of the year 2018 the positive tendencies continued: the Hungarian export increased by 34 percent and reached $42 million. The main positions of Hungarian export are: the well-known pharmaceuticals, HELL energy drinks, agrarian products and technologies, machines and equipment, food items," said the envoy.

In order to boost the bilateral trade, Hungary believes that the two countries should improve the economic cooperation in the most promising sectors, which have been identified as priorities: agriculture and food industry, the development of infrastructure, energy sector, cooperation in water industry, ICT sector, transport and logistics, and the sphere of tourism.