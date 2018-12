By Trend





The Baku-Ganja-Baku express train departed from the Baku Central Railway Station for the first time today at 09:00, Trend reports Dec. 29.

Travel time of the train on the route is 4 hours 28 minutes.

The express train will also stop at Bilajari, Yevlakh and Goran stations.

The express train, consisting of four cars, has 367 seats - nine seats for the first class, 62 seats for the business class and 296 seats for the standard class.