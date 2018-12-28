Russia remains main export market for Azerbaijani non-oil sector

By Azernews





By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Russia remains the main export market for the non-oil sector of the Azerbaijani economy, while fruits and vegetables occupy leading positions in the export of products.

Azerbaijan exported tomatoes for $ 162.2 million in January-November 2018, thus becoming a leading commodity in the non-oil sector, according to data from the December Export Review, Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications.

Gold came in second place in terms of exports - by $ 107.2 million, persimmon settled in third place - $ 89.1 million.

In general, Azerbaijan exported fruits and vegetables for $ 495 million in January-November 2018.

The main market for Azerbaijani non-oil goods remains Russia - $554 million. Then comes Turkey with $321.3 million, Switzerland - $123.3 million, Georgia - $117.1 million and Kazakhstan - $41.1 million.

At the same time, the highest growth rates in the non-oil sector were recorded in Kazakhstan - 42 percent, Turkey - 22 percent, Russia - 12 percent, decline in exports is traced to Switzerland - 8 percent and Georgia - 3 percent.

In general, exports of the non-oil sector for the period amounted to $ 1.5 billion, which is $ 145 million, or 10.5 percent more than the same period last year.

The Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications was established by Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated April 20, 2016. The purpose of the Center is to develop proposals, as well as medium-term and long-term forecasts for the implementation of economic reforms through analysis and research at the macro and microeconomic level.

The main priority sectors in the development of the Azerbaijani non-oil sector are agriculture, tourism, information and communication technologies, and the manufacturing industry.

For the development of agriculture in the country, consistent state programs are being implemented, reforms are being carried out, and the newest technologies are being attracted.

The general situation in Azerbaijan, stability, development further stimulates local and foreign investors. It is no coincidence that over the past 15 years, an investment of $ 250 billion has been invested in the country's economy.

The main goal of the reforms carried out in Azerbaijan is to make the economy competitive so that it is characterized by such an indicator as exports of high value-added products to the world market. This ensures the inflow of foreign currency earnings, strengthens the economy, reliably protects the national currency from devaluation, creates the conditions for creating highly skilled jobs.