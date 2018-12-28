Non-cash transactions of foreign citizens increase in Azerbaijan

By Trend





In January-November 2018, foreign citizens in Azerbaijan spent 1.195 billion manats by using bank cards, which is 27 percent or 252 manats more than in the first eleven months of 2017, Trend reports citing the Export Survey, prepared by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications of Azerbaijan.

In November 2018, the value of transactions with bank cards of foreign citizens in Azerbaijan amounted to 76.2 million manats (an increase of 6 percent compared to November 2017).

Over the past eleven months, foreigners spent 141 million manats in August, which is the highest figure, and 76.2 million manats in November, which is the lowest figure.

In January-November 2016, foreign citizens spent 528.4 million manats in Azerbaijan by using bank cards, while in January-November 2017 they spent 943.6 million manats.

For the eleven months of this year, 2.634 million foreign citizens and stateless people from 195 countries visited Azerbaijan, which is 6.1 percent more than in the same period of last year.

(1.7 manats = 1 USD on Dec. 27)