17 bus stations commissioned in Azerbaijan in last 10 years

By Trend





Over the past ten years, 17 bus stations have been reconstructed and commissioned in Azerbaijan, spokeswomen of the State Road Transport Service under the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan, Nurida Allahyarova, told Trend.

Presently, work continues on the construction and reconstruction of new bus stations in Naftalan and Neftchala towns, as well as the Ganja international and Janub bus stations, Allahyarova said.

She noted that in total, there are 60 bus stations in the country.

Allahyarova added that for a safer and more convenient movement of buses, cars, taxis, as well as passengers and tourists, the project to create the largest transport hub in the Caucasus is being implemented on the territory of the Baku International Bus Terminal. In addition, as it comes to the inter-city traffic, the focus is on the creation of a dispatch center, as well as the improvement of the e-ticket system.