FIA president to arrive in Baku

By Azernews

Laman Ismayilova

President of the International Automobile Federation (FIA), former rally driver, Mohammed Ben Sulayem will arrive in Baku for Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2023.

The FIA president will meet with the President of the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation Anar Alakbarov, Azernews reports. At the same time, the FIA President will get acquainted with the Formula 1 track in Baku as well as participate at the awarding ceremony of the winners of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The FIA president will also hold a number of meetings, which cover motorsport in Azerbaijan, the work done on road safety in the country, FIA General Assembly and FIA Prize-Giving ceremony to be held in Baku on December 4-8.

The events will bring together the members of automobile federations from different countries and prominent figures of automobile sports.

Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2023 promises unparalleled excitement and fun both for F1 pilots and the race fans.

F1 pilots will hit the streets in Baku on April 28-30, bringing lots of excitement and drama.

The first training will take place on April 28 from 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM. Classification race will run from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM to determine the placement of pilots.

Sprint qualifying will take place on April 29, from 12:30 PM to 1:30, while the sprint race will last from 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM. The main race is expected to start on April 30 at 3:00 PM.

The race in Baku is expected to welcome the largest number of motorsport fans from over 100 countries. Most tickets for the race Baku have been purchased by motorsport fans from the UK and the Netherlands.

After a three year break, concert programs will once again delight F1 race fans. Renowned DJ Don Diablo will give a concert in Baku on April 28th.

The Dutch DJ Hardwell will perform in the Baku Boulevard Fanzone on April 29, right after the culmination of the season's first F1 sprint race.

Meanwhile, negotiations are underway to extend the contract for holding the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The last Grand Prix is scheduled to be held in Baku this year.