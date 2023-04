Day 2: Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics underway in Baku

Laman Ismayilova

The 28th Baku Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics is underway at Baku Olympic Sports Complex.

On the second day, the gymnasts in the kids age category are going to demonstrate exercises with a ball. Meanwhile, pre-junior gymnasts will test their strength in exercises with hoop, while juniors will perform exercises with a hoop and a ball.

Around 100 young gymnasts, representing Ojag Sports Club, Specialized Children-Youth Gymnastics School of Olympic Reserves, Republican Complex Sports School, the Palace of Water Sports, Zira Culture Center, the Shagan Olympic Sports Complex Stadium and Grasiya Sports Club, are taking part in the gymnastics competition.

The 28th Baku Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics will last until April 27.

Earlier, Baku hosted FIG World Cup competitions in Rhythmic Gymnastics.

Nearly135 gymnasts from 40 countries performed with their individual programs and in group exercises.

The Israeli team in group exercises took the first place in the program with five hoops (34.950 points).

The second place was taken by the Chinese team (34.650 points), while the Ukrainian team (33.350 points) ranked third.

The Azerbaijani team took fourth place in group exercises with a score of 32.950 points.

The national team included Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Gummetova, Luzan Yelizaveta and Darya Sorokina.