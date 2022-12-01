Baku to host Vugar Hashimov Memorial-2022

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Vugar Hashimov Memorial-2022 will be held in Baku on December 17-24, Azernews reports.

The chess tournament will bring together ten chess players.

The competition is organized by the Vugar Hashimov Chess Foundation, with the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijani Chess Federation.

Vugar Hashimov Memorial was held for the first time in 2014 in Shamkir.

The tournament consists of a Rapid and a Blitz tournament with a double round-robin system for each.

GM Fabiano Caruana (USA) took first place at Vugar Hashimov Memorial- 2021.

Despite his short life, Vugar Hashimov made a remarkable contribution to the chess history of Azerbaijan.

He played for Azerbaijan's national team in the Chess Olympiads in 2002, 2004, 2006, and 2008.

Hashimov won a bronze medal in the European Team Championship in 2007 and became the European Champion with the national team in 2009.

He was the European vice-champion in the national team in 2011, and the winner of the Reggio Emilia tournament in 2010-2011.