Azerbaijani aerobic gymnasts reach final at V Islamic Solidarity Games

By Trend

Azerbaijani gymnasts, members of the aerobic gymnastics team, reached the finals at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games, Trend reports.

The gymnasts Khoshgadam Guliyeva, Madina Mustafayeva and Vladimir Dolmatov successfully performed in qualifying competitions in aerobic gymnastics in several programs.

In the individual program of the qualifying stage, Dolmatov took the first place, and Mustafayeva came in second, thereby ensuring their way to the final.

Dolmatov and Mustafayeva also reached the final of the program among mixed doubles, taking second place in the qualification.

Mustafayeva, Dolmatov and Guliyeva, who performed as part of the trio, took the second position in the qualification, also ensuring their way to the final.