Azerbaijani gymnasts taking second intermediate place in qualifying at FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics competitions

By Trend





Azerbaijani athletes Milana Aliyeva and Nizam Khamidulin, performing as part of a mixed pair, performed a balance exercise as part of the qualification stage of the second day of the 12th World Age Group Competition in Acrobatic Gymnastics, Trend reports.

The pair scored 27.100 points.

In the first day of the competitions, they performed a tempo exercise, scoring 27 points. The total score for these two exercises reached 54.100 points. Milana Aliyeva and Nizam Khamidulin are taking the second intermediate place according to the results of their performances.

The 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions is being held in the capital of Azerbaijan on March 3-6.

Some 438 gymnasts from 24 countries are taking part in the competitions, which have been organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation for the first time.

The women's, mixed and men's pairs, women's and men's groups in the 12-18 and 13-19 age categories are competing in the program of balance, tempo and combined exercises.

Azerbaijan is represented by the men's pair consisting of Rasul Seyidli and Ravan Zeynalli, the women's pair – Nazrin Gasimova and Khanim Mammadzade, the mixed pair – Milana Aliyeva and Nizam Khamidulin, the women's group – Anahita Bashiri, Zahra Rashidova, Nazrin Zeyniyeva at competitions in the 12-18 age categories.

Moreover, Azerbaijan is represented by the women's group comprised of Leyla Bashirova, Nazrin Farmanova and Mansuma Mammadzade in the 13-19 age categories.

The 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku is being held upon the special permission of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers and in accordance with the rules of the quarantine regime which are valid in the country, sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.