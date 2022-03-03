Kazakh gymnasts pleased to perform at 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku

By Trend

It is a great pleasure to perform at the 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku, participants of the competitions, athletes from Kazakhstan Zakhar Bazilevich and Anton Golubev, performing as part of a men's pair, told Trend.

“We are pleased with our first qualifying performance,” Golubev said. “It is a great pleasure to participate in these competitions in such an amazing hall of the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. The hall is excellent, wide, well-lit, there is a big monitor where one can see the scores.”

Bazilevich stressed that they were pleased with their performance.

“We performed the combinations as well as during the training,” Bazilevich added. “We are mentally ready for tomorrow’s competitions when we show the tempo exercises. I think we will be able to demonstrate a good result. We had enough time to train for the competitions in Baku. The organizers created all the necessary conditions.”

The 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions are being held from March 3 through March 6.

The women's, mixed and men's pairs, women's and men's groups in the 12-18 and 13-19 age groups are competing in the program of balance, tempo and combined exercises.

Azerbaijan is represented by the men's pair consisting of Rasul Seyidli and Ravan Zeynalli, the women's pair - Nazrin Gasimova and Khanim Mammadzade, the mixed pair - Milana Aliyeva and Nizam Khamidulin, the women's group - Anahita Bashiri, Zahra Rashidova, Nazrin Zeyniyeva at competitions in the 12-18 age category.

Moreover, Azerbaijan is represented by the women's group consisting of Leyla Bashirova, Nazrin Farmanova and Mansuma Mammadzade in the 13-19 age category.

The 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku is being held upon the special permission of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers and in accordance with the rules of the quarantine regime which are valid in the country, sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.