National Abilympics Federation empowers disabled people

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan has made good progress at disability inclusion. There are around 650,000 people with disabilities in the country.

Numerous projects and initiatives are implemented in Azerbaijan to support people with disabilities.

Founded in 2020, Azerbaijan's Abilympics Federation is engaged in vocational skills competitions specifically designed for persons with disabilities to enable them to expose their unique talents.

The federation covers professional areas, including computer science, art, photography, music, architecture and other directions.

Abilympics competition in Azerbaijan

The first Abilympics competition, also known as the Olympics of Abilities, was held in Tokyo in 1981 to commemorate the United Nations' International Year of Disabled Persons (IYDP).

Now Abilympics takes place every four years governed under the International Abilympics Federation.

The competition has been internationally held in Japan, South Korea, Colombia, France, Australia, the Czech Republic, etc.

Meanwhile, the Abilympics competition is expected to take place in Baku next year.

In 2022, Azerbaijan will also take part in the International Abilympics Championship in Moscow.

Partnership with Russian Abilympics Center

Azerbaijan Abilympics Federation and the Russian Abilympics Center have recently expanded ties.

The president of the Azerbaijan Abilympic Federation and National Paralympic Committee Ilgar Rahimov and head of the Russian Abilympics Center Igor Gribanov signed a memorandum of cooperation.

The agreement focuses on joint seminars and preparations for the 2022 Abilympic Championship in Russia.

At their meeting, the two men also discussed the development of the Abilympics movement in Azerbaijan, employment and self-employment programs and the creation and improvement of the legal framework for the development of the Abilympics in the country.

MoU with UNICEF Azerbaijan

The Azerbaijan Abilympics Federation and UNICEF Azerbaijan have signed a memorandum of understanding.

The agreement focuses on the activities aimed at contributing to the Federation's Strategic Action Plan for 2020-2024.

The federation will work closely with the Vocational Rehabilitation Center for Persons with Disabilities, the Youth and Sports Ministry, the Center for Social Initiatives of the State Physical Culture and Sports Academy as well as the Education Ministry's vocational education system.

Under President Ilham Aliyev's instructions, steps will be taken to involve the Great Patriotic War veterans in this movement.

Moreover, numerous activities aimed at children's and youth's Olympic skills will be developed in Azerbaijan.

Major work will be done to protect the common interests over promoting this movement in Azerbaijan through social awareness and social inclusion in general, including the education system.