Finalists in tumbling among men announced at 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku

By Trend

The finalists in tumbling among men in the 13-14 age group were disclosed during the final day of the 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku, Trend reports on Nov. 28.

Such gymnasts as Bailey Forbes (UK, 65.000 points), Tristan Singelee (UK, 63.100 points), Xavier Harper (US, 63.000 points), Sebastian Bandeira Freire (UK, 62.900 points), Yevhenii Tarasenko (Ukraine, 62.800 points), Aleksandr Shcherbakov (Russia, 62.200 points), Matvei Belov (Russia, 61.900 points), Freddy Liggins (UK, 61.800 points) reached the final.

Azerbaijani gymnast Aleksey Karatashov ranked 15th scoring 57.700 and did not reach the final.

The 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions are being held in Baku on November 25-28.

Some 650 athletes from 32 countries are participating in the competitions. The gymnasts are performing in the following age categories - 11-12 years old, 13-14 years old, 15-16 years old and 17-21 years old at the tournament. The gymnasts are taking part in the individual and synchronized trampoline, as well as tumbling and double mini-trampoline.

Azerbaijan is being represented by 15 gymnasts. Trampoline - Seljan Magsudova (age category 17 -21), Magsud Magsudov, (13-14), Ammar Bakhshaliyev (11-12), Ibrahim Mustafazade (11-12), Mehti Aliyev (13-14), Nijat Mirzoyev (13-14), Ali Niftaliyev (13-14), Shafiga Humbatova (13-14), Sama Jafarova (11-12); tumbling - Tofig Aliyev (17-21), Adil Hajizade (15-16), Bilal Gurbanov (15-16), Huseyn Asadullayev (15-16), Alexey Karatashov (13-14) and Elnur Mammadov (15-16).

The competitions are being held without spectators in accordance with the requirements of the quarantine rules.