UEFA thanks Azerbaijan for hosting EURO 2020 matches

UEFA has sent a letter of gratitude to The Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) for hosting the Euro 2020 A group games in the Baku Olympic Stadium, AFFA’s press service reported today.

Martin Kallen, the CEO of UEFA Events SA congratulated Azerbaijan for delivering four excellent matches in Baku, assessing it as an incredible achievement.

He thanked Azerbaijan for the effort to deliver the EURO 2020 amid the uncertainty caused by COVID-19.

Baku was among 11 European cities from June 11 to July 11 in 11 European cities.

Stressing the high level of organization of the group and quarter-final matches, Kallen said: “I had the privilege to attend a match in Baku and I can state that I was very impressed by the atmosphere in the venue and the high standards of professionalism.”

The first match of the group was held in Baku on June 12 between Switzerland and Wales (1:1), while Italy beat Turkey (3:0). Wales-Turkey match (2: 0) was held on June 16.

The European Football Championship was supposed to be held last year but was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Baku Olympic stadium became 5th among 11 host cities of the tournament. A total of 45,682 people attended Group A matches in Baku.

Earlier, UEFA awarded the Baku Olympic Stadium for the successful holding of EURO 2020 matches.

The stadium was awarded on behalf of UEFA Deputy Secretary General Giorgio Marchetti due to the fact that despite the short time intervals between three matches within the European Championship and hot weather, the stadium's turf was in perfect condition.

Baku Olympic Stadium has entered the Top most visited stadiums which hosted EURO 2020 group stage.

Baku Olympic Stadium was constructed in 2015 to meet the international standards for stadiums set by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) and the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).

The largest stadium in Azerbaijan served as the main venue for the European Games 2015, three group games and a quarterfinal at the UEFA Euro 2020, Qarabag's Champions League group stage matches in the 2017–18 UEFA Champions League as well as the 2019 UEFA Europa League Final.

The main tenant of the stadium is Azerbaijan's national football team, who moved from their previous home at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium.