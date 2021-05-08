Organizing committee of World Cup in Azerbaijan’s Baku doing its job perfectly - Hungarian gymnast

By Trend





Despite the Rhythmic Gymnastics FIG World Cup, AGF Trophy 2021 in Azerbaijan’s Baku city is being held without spectators, the impressions of the competition are great, Hungarian gymnast Hanna Wiesner told Trend.

“Of course, we would like the audience, fans of rhythmic gymnastics to see our performance in the hall,” the gymnast said. “Nevertheless, we are very glad that the competitions are being held.”

“The organizing committee of the World Cup in Baku is doing its job perfectly,” Wiesner added. “All are very friendly. They are happy to help if you need assistance in any issue."

While speaking about her performance, the Hungarian gymnast emphasized that she made a mistake.

“Everything passed well, although there were some mistakes in the program,” the gymnast said. “Coming out on the carpet, I try to concentrate and do everything I can.”

“This is my second visit to Baku, I have already participated in competitions held here,” Wiesner said. “Earlier, I saw the performance of Azerbaijani gymnasts Zohra Aghamirova and Arzu Jalilova, they always have good programs.”

The first day of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup started at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on May 7. Qualification of teams in group exercises (program with five balls) will start at 18:15 (GTM +4). The finalists will be determined based on the results of the qualification.

The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, which is being held in the capital of Azerbaijan on May 7-9, has a qualifying character for the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Nearly 170 gymnasts from 35 countries are taking part in the World Cup in Baku.

Azerbaijan is represented by Zohra Aghamirova and Arzu Jalilova at the competition in the individual program. The team consisting of Lyaman Alimuradova, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan, Maryam Safarova, and Darya Sorokina is participating in the group exercises.

Traditionally, a gymnast and the team with the highest number of performance points during the competition will get the AGF Trophy Cup. The competitions are held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in the country, given the sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.