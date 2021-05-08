Successful policy on development of sports in Azerbaijan bearing fruit - Deputy Sports Minister

Successful state policy directed to the development of sports in Azerbaijan is bearing fruit, Ismayil Ismayilov, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

Ismayilov made the statement at the opening ceremony of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku on May 7, 2021.

“First of all, I sincerely greet all of you at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup with a participation of 35 countries at the magnificent National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. I wish the gymnasts success in this event qualifying for the Tokyo-2020 Olympic Games,” Ismayilov said.

“I would like to express my gratitude to the government of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of the country, President of the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan Mr. Ilham Aliyev for the authorization of the organization of the World Cup during the implementation of the strict preventive measures against COVID-19 pandemic carried out by the World Health Organization. I am grateful to First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva who made an invaluable contribution to the development of Gymnastics in our country,” he added.

He pointed out to the successful state policy directed to the development of sports in Azerbaijan.

"Sports organizations operating in the country - the National Olympic Committee, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, federations, sports societies serve to the joint work within the framework of a single policy. Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation also successfully functions as one of the most active sports organizations in the country. The results shown in the disciplines developed by the federation proves it once again,” Ismayilov.

“Today, Gymnastics is one of the leading sports in the world. Azerbaijani gymnasts have won various medals at different sports events around the world and have justified the faith entrusted to them. One silver and two bronze medals, recently won by our athletes at the European Championships in Trampoline and Tumbling, are bright example of it. The achieved successful results have laid a solid foundation for hosting large-scale sports competitions in our country. The organization of Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions and World Championships in Baku, which will follow this World Cup, also demonstrates the important role our country plays on the international arena,” he said.

“I, once again, wish success to our gymnasts in this competition and I would like to quote the expression which is very popular in our country: Let the friendship win! Thank you for your attention!” Ismayilov said.