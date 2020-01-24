Israeli gymnast Linoy Ashram: Azerbaijani athletes improve with each program

By Trend





Training sessions of the Israeli national rhythmic gymnastics team are taking place in the hall of the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports Jan. 23.

Both senior gymnasts and juniors are taking part in the training sessions.

“This is not the first time that I come to Baku, but every time I do it with great joy,” Israeli gymnast Linoy Ashram said. “I like that our training sessions are held namely here, because I feel at home in the National Gymnastics Arena. It’s safe to say that my second family is here, that’s why I spend a lot of time here.”

“Head Coach of the Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnastics team Mariana Vasileva helps us a lot, and we are grateful to her,” the Israeli gymnast noted. “Excellent conditions for training sessions are created in Baku, and I’m preparing for competitions at a high level.”

Speaking about the performances of Azerbaijani gymnasts, Linoy Ashram emphasized that each time they are improving their program.

“The Azerbaijani gymnasts have very interesting exercises, it is nice to watch their success and achievements,” Ashram added.

At the 37th FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Baku held Sept. 16-22, 2019 Linoy Ashram took the third place in individual all-around, won a silver medal in exercises with clubs, a ribbon and a hoop, and also won a bronze medal in the exercise with ball. The Israeli team took the second place in the team standings.