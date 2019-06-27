Azerbaijani wrestler reaches final of second European Games

By Trend





Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Haji Aliyev gained a victory over Ukrainian freestyle wrestler Gora Oganesyan in semifinal and reached final in the second European Games in Minsk, Belarus, Trend reports.

In the final, which will be held on June 27, the Azerbaijani wrestler will compete with the representative of Georgia Vladimir Hichegashvili.

The second European Games are being held in Minsk, in which 82 athletes are representing Azerbaijan.

The first European Games were held in 2015 in Baku.