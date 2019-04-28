Finalist teams announced for FIG World Cup in Baku in exercises with three hoops, two pairs of clubs

By Trend





The finalist teams of the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in group exercises with three hoops, two pairs of clubs were announced on April 27 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

Team of Bulgaria (25.300 points), Japan (24.350 points), Ukraine (23.900 points), Italy (23.700 points), Belarus (23.350 points), China (23.150 points), Russia (22.900 points) and Finland (22.100 points) reached the finals.

Azerbaijani team (17.350 points) ranked 18 and could not qualify for the finals.

The FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup will last until April 28, 2019.

More than 200 gymnasts from 39 countries are competing in the World Cup. During the event, 25 teams will compete in group exercises and more than 70 gymnasts will perform in individual programs.







