Sebastian Vettel: You feel like you are threading a needle on Formula 1 track in Baku

By Azertac





Heading to Baku seeking his first race win of this season, Ferrari-Pilot Sebastian Vettel has likened racing through the tight twisty streets as “threading a needle”, according to planetf1.com.

Vettel has yet to get off the mark in 2019 as Ferrari have been shown up by Mercedes on race Sundays.





The German’s best result to date is a third place which he achieved at the previous race in China, helped to the podium by Ferrari’s team orders.





It was yet another grand prix in which Mercedes bagged the 1-2 finish.





This weekend is hoping to bring a halt to Mercedes’ run with Vettel chasing his first win on the streets of Baku.





He, however, acknowledges it is not an easy track to master.





“This six-kilometre circuit has the longest straight on the calendar, 2.2 kilometres, where we reach 360 kph before the very heavy braking for the first slow left-hand turn,” Vettel said.





“The steep climb past the old city walls is only seven metres wide, which feels very tight in a Formula One car – you feel like you are threading a needle. There isn’t enough space for two cars here so you have to agree on the right of way between you,” he added.