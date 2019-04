By Azertac





Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers have finished third in the overall medal table of the European Championships in Bucharest, Romania.





Azerbaijani wrestlers grabbed three medals at the tournament. Islam Abbasov bagged silver for Azerbaijan in the 87kg weight class, while Eldaniz Azizli (55kg) and Taleh Mammadov (63kg) took bronze medals.





Russia topped the medal table followed by Turkey.