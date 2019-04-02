Azerbaijani gymnasts perform at World Cup in Portugal

By Trend





Azerbaijan's national aerobic gymnastics team participated in the 6th Cantanhede FIG World Cup 2019 for Aerobic Gymnastics in Portugal, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

Azerbaijan in the group exercises was represented by Imran Imranov, Vladimir Dolmatov, Madina Mustafayeva, Balakhanym Ahmadova and Narmina Huseynova. The gymnasts' performance was evaluated by the jury with 18.161 points. Azerbaijani gymnasts finished the tournament in sixth place.

The best result in individual performances was achieved by Vladimir Dolmatov. The athlete finished ninth, scoring 20.300 points.