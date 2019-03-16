Ambassador of S.Korea to Azerbaijan meets athletes at FIG World Cup

By Trend





Ambassador of South Korea to Azerbaijan Kim Tong Op met with athletes at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup in Baku, Trend reports.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku and brings together the strongest gymnasts from 41 countries.

The competition is important for athletes who want to get to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo in 2020.

Gymnasts Murad Agarzayev, Ivan Tikhonov, Nikita Simonov and Marina Nekrasova represent Azerbaijan at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup.

Qualifications are being held during the first two days of the four-day competition, while the finals will be held during the last two days. The gymnasts who will get the highest points for the performance will be awarded with the traditional AGF Trophy Cup.



