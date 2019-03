By Azertac





Junior Azerbaijani female wrestlers have grabbed four medals, including a gold at an international tournament held in Poltava, Ukraine.

Nigar Mirzazade bagged gold for Azerbaijan in the 65kg weight class.

Gultakin Shirinova (49kg) and Elnura Mammadova (53kg) claimed silvers, while Jale Aliyeva (61kg) scooped a bronze medal of the tournament.