Results of FIG courses for trampoline coaches in Baku announced

06 February 2019 [15:45] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend


The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation organized tier-one courses for local trampoline coaches in Baku on Jan. 24-30.

The results of the courses conducted by the Academy of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) have been announced, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

All 13 Azerbaijani coaches partaking in the courses successfully passed the exams and received international certificates.

The courses consisted of both theoretical and practical parts and were conducted by Santos Mendez Eduardo Jorge (Portugal) and Corradi Maria Carolina (Argentina), FIG experts in biomechanics, anatomy and psychology.

