Belarus, FIDE sign contract on 2022 World Chess Olympiad

By Azertac





Belarus and the World Chess Federation (FIDE) have signed a contract on the organization of the 2022 World Chess Olympiad in Minsk and also the FIDE Women's World Championship in 2020, the FIDE Men's World Championship in 2021 and the FIDE Congress in 2022, according to BelTA.





The document was signed by FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich, Belarusian Sport and Tourism Minister Sergei Kovalchuk and Chairwoman of the Belarusian Chess Federation Anastasia Sorokina.





At the FIDE World Congress in Batumi in October 2018 Belarus was awarded the right to host the World Chess Olympiad and the FIDE Congress in 2022, the FIDE Women's World Championship in 2020, the FIDE Men's World Championship in 2021. The two-week Olympiad will be held in August 2022. During this time, Belarus will host more than 3,000 chess players from 180 countries and about 2,000 accompanying persons, tourists and journalists.





The Belarusian Chess Federation has solid experience of hosting international competitions and was praised for the organization of the second World Cadet U8, U10, U12 Rapid & Blitz Chess Championships in June 2018.