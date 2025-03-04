Azerbaijan expands humanitarian mine clearance operations in Qazakh district

By Qabil Ashirov



Plans are underway to increase the number of personnel involved in humanitarian mine clearance operations in the Qazakh region of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani National Mine Action Agency (ANAMA).

It is worth noting that mine clearance activities in the liberated areas of the Qazakh district have been underway since April 2024. So far, 59.9 hectares of land have been cleared, and 857 anti-personnel mines, 95 anti-tank mines, and 38 unexploded military ordnance have been detected and neutralized.

Additionally, as a result of last year’s delimitation work, a 12.7-kilometer-long border line was established, ensuring the return of four villages in the Qazakh district — Ba?an?s Ayr?m, A?a?? ?skipara, Xeyr?ml?, and Q?z?lhac?l? —covering a total area of 6.5 square kilometers to Azerbaijan.

On May 24, the territory of these four villages in the Qazakh region was placed under the control of the Azerbaijani State Border Service.