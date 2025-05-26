Lachin Airport officially granted international status by Azerbaijani government

By Akbar Novruz



Lachin Airport, currently under construction in the liberated Lachin region of Azerbaijan, has officially been granted international status following a government decision.

Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed an order confirming the status, based on agreed proposals from the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, and “Azerbaijan Airlines” CJSC. The airport has met the necessary standards required for carrying out international flights.

In accordance with the decision, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been tasked with informing relevant international organizations about Lachin Airport’s new international status.

The foundation of the Lachin International Airport was laid by President Ilham Aliyev on August 16, 2021. Once completed, the airport will serve as a vital air gateway in the southwestern part of the country, further supporting the region’s reintegration and development following Azerbaijan’s restoration of control over the area.