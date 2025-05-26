Soviet-era artillery shell found during construction in Baku

By Akbar Novruz



A high-explosive artillery shell dating back to the 1930s–40s was discovered during construction work in the Port Baku area of Nasimi district, according to the Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA).

Upon receiving information about the unexploded ordnance, ANAMA teams, along with operational units from the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, inspected the site. The investigation led to the identification of one 76 mm F-354 model high-explosive fragmentation shell.

The shell was safely transported to a designated area and neutralized through a controlled explosion. Following the operation, additional search and cleaning activities were conducted in the surrounding area, with no further hazardous objects found.