Great return continues: 48 more families resettled in Aghdam's Kengerli village

By Qabil Ashirov



In accordance with President Ilham Aliyev’s instructions, the Great Return to the liberated territories continues.

Those resettling in the village of Kengerli in the Aghdam district are families who had previously been temporarily accommodated in various parts of the country, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

Some 48 families—206 people—have been relocated to the village of Kengerli in this phase. The returning residents expressed their gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive support provided by the state. They also thanked the valiant Azerbaijani Army, our heroic soldiers and officers who liberated the lands from occupation, and prayed for the souls of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives on this path.

It should be noted that currently, more than 40,000 people live in Karabakh and East Zangezur, including former internally displaced persons who have been resettled there, as well as those working on various development projects in the region. This includes employees of local branches of state institutions and those working in newly reestablished healthcare, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy facilities.



