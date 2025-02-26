Over 20,000 IDPs to resettle in Agdam by 2026

By Qabil Ashirov



This year, approximately 10,000 people are expected to be resettled in Aghdam city and its surrounding villages, marking significant progress in the city's restoration efforts, Azernews reports, citing Emin Hüseynov, the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan, shared the update during his visit to the "Mother's Cry" monument today, which commemorates the 33rd anniversary of the Khojaly Genocide.

According to Hüseynov, the government plans to complete the resettlement of over 20,000 people in Agdam by the end of 2026. He noted that four out of the five planned residential areas will be developed next year, leading to a substantial increase in the population of the city.

Hüseynov emphasized that the government aims to fully implement the State Program for the resettlement of displaced people by the end of next year. He further detailed that this year’s plan focuses on moving around 10,000 people into Agdam city and the surrounding three villages.

"We are planning to start resettling four out of the five designated residential neighborhoods by next year, completing the process and bringing over 20,000 people to Agdam by the end of 2026," Hüseynov added.

To recall, the Armenian armed forces invaded Agdam on July 23, 1993, during the First Garabagh War. The invasion led to the displacement of approximately 130,000 Azerbaijani civilians. During the invasion, Armenian forces committed several violations of the rules of war, including hostage-taking and indiscriminate fire. The city was intentionally looted and burned under orders of Armenian authorities. Agdam remained under Armenian control until its liberation by Azerbaijani forces in 2020.