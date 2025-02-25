ADA School student wins gold at International Math Challenge global stage

ADA School student Junayd Ganbarov has secured a gold medal at the Global Stage of the International Math Challenge (IMC), held at Chulalongkorn University in Thailand. He placed 7th among the 71 top participants worldwide in his category.

This year’s IMC saw participation from over 10,000 students from 140 countries, with only 45% of the highest-scoring participants advancing to the final round.

Expressing gratitude to his mathematics teacher Burhan Ondar Barazi, Junayd highlighted that his achievement was the result of personal effort, continuous preparation, and the strong foundation provided by ADA School and its educators.

ADA School actively supports students in showcasing their skills on international platforms, fostering their scientific potential, and using these accomplishments to enhance Azerbaijan’s academic recognition globally.