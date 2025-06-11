Training for Young Beekeeper project initiated by Leyla Aliyeva wraps up in Khizi district

By Laman Ismayilova



The next phase of the "Young Beekeeper" project, initiated by Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, has been successfully continuing in the Khizi district since 2021.

More than 100 young families from the Khizi district applied during the initial phase of the project this year. During the evaluation of applications, participants' knowledge and experience in beekeeping, their social status, as well as the availability of a backyard land plot suitable for establishing a beekeeping farm were considered the main selection criteria.Based on these criteria, 20 participants were selected to take part in a special training program.

During the training phase, theoretical knowledge as well as practical skills related to beekeeping were imparted to the participants.

In the next phase of the project, participants will be provided with bee colonies, hives, beekeeper suits, honey extractors, and other necessary equipment to establish their beekeeping farms. In this phase, the necessary conditions for effective production activities will be created, and the distribution of bee colonies will be carried out.

It should be noted that the "Young Beekeeper" project has been implemented since 2021 in partnership with the IDEA Public Union, the Youth Foundation, the State Employment Agency, and the ABAD public legal entity. To date, within the framework of the project, support has been provided for the establishment of beekeeping farms to more than 60 young families living in various regions of the country.

The main goal of the project is to expand the distribution area of bees — one of the main protectors of biodiversity across the country, promote beekeeping as an eco-entrepreneurship form in the regions, support environmentally friendly agricultural activities, and increase the production of high-quality natural honey.

At the same time, the project aims to contribute to improving the social welfare of young families and ensuring their sustainable employment.