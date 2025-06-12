Border violation from Iran thwarted, nearly 76 kg of narcotics seized by Azerbaijani forces

The Press Center noted that the incident occurred in the service area of the “Goytepe” border detachment under the Border Troops Command. Border guards, acting on operational intelligence, conducted search and enforcement measures that led to the discovery and seizure of 75 kilograms 875 grams of narcotic substances, including:

48 kg 875 grams of marijuana

17 kg of heroin

8 kg of methamphetamine

2 kg of opium

2,000 methadone M-40 tablets containing narcotics

Authorities have launched ongoing operational and investigative measures related to the case.

The incident highlights persistent drug trafficking threats along Azerbaijan’s southern border and underscores the country's efforts to combat cross-border crime.