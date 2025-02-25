Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation attends 4th Riyadh Int'l Humanitarian Forum

By Laman Ismayilova



Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva has attended the 4th Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum, which began on February 24.

Leyla Aliyeva, taking part in the forum at the invitation of the Supervisor General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center Abdullah Al Rabeeah, has addressed the panel titled "Global Humanitarian Volunteering: Prospects and Goals," where she shared information about humanitarian projects implemented by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Azerbaijan and other countries.

The agenda of the forum, organized by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center under the patronage of His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, is full of discussions, such as humanitarian diplomacy during conflicts, media and communication strategies in emergencies, the role of artificial intelligence in humanitarian aid activities, existing problems, and future opportunities in the humanitarian aid sector.

During her speech, Leyla Aliyeva emphasized the global significance of the issues on the forum's agenda and noted that after Azerbaijan regained its independence, as a result of successful policies, the country transformed from a recipient of humanitarian aid to a donor state.

She underlined that since 2004, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, as a major non-governmental organization in the region, has been implementing large-scale humanitarian projects. She also mentioned that the foundation's projects in various fields, such as education, healthcare, and social sectors, have had an international reach and are highly valued by partner organizations and countries.

Leyla Aliyeva also drew attention to crises like climate change in the modern world, emphasizing the importance of mobilizing efforts to protect the environment and nature, as well as assisting countries facing challenges such as hunger.

The Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation stressed that Azerbaijan has a successful model for volunteerism and emphasized the importance of developing volunteer programs to solve existing humanitarian problems.

To note, high-ranking officials from several countries, as well as leaders of prominent international organizations such as the World Health Organization, the International Organization for Migration, the International Red Cross Society, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, the United Nations Children's Fund, and other influential international organizations, donors, experts, and researchers are participating in the forum, which is being held on February 24-25.