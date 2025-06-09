No health risk detected from Russian sausage imports, says AFSA

A batch of "Papa Mozhet" sausages produced in Russia on April 23, 2025, has been flagged for non-compliance by Rospotrebnadzor, the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency (AFSA).

The specific batch in question has not been imported into Azerbaijan. Furthermore, no violations have been identified in other batches of the same brand imported into the country, based on laboratory inspections conducted during the customs clearance process.

AFSA emphasized that it continues to enforce risk-based monitoring measures on all food products imported into Azerbaijan to ensure consumer safety and public health.