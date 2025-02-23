Minister of Health: Budget funding for healthcar increased 30-fold over past 20 years

Azerbaijan Minister of Health Teymur Musayev has addressed the the opening ceremony of the 2nd Congress of the Azerbaijani Endourological Society, Azernews reports.

The congress is dedicated to the 50th anniversary of the Urology Department of the Azerbaijan Medical University.

Speaking at the event, Azerbaijan Minister of Health Teymur Musaye provided insight into the volume of budget funds allocated to healthcare.

"Over the past 20 years, the volume of budget funds allocated to healthcare has increased 30-fold. Repair and construction work has been carried out in more than 700 medical institutions, with over 70 percent of them located in the regions", Teymur Musayev said.

"The First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva, demonstrates particular sensitivity to the health issues of citizens, advocates various social initiatives, and provides support for their implementation. Since April 1, 2021, a new healthcare financing mechanism—mandatory health insurance—has been implemented across the country. Within the framework of the medical service package, 3,315 types of services are provided, including modern urological surgeries," the minister noted.