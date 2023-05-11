Concert program called "National Leader Heydar Aliyev-favorite songs" presented in Shusha

"Kharibulbul" International Music Festival in Shusha continues. The next concert within the framework of the festival was the "National Leader Heydar Aliyev-favorite songs" concert program dedicated to the National Leader Heydar Aliyev in the Mehmandarov mansion complex.

National Leader Heydar Aliyev's favorite songs were played at the concert. During the concert, well-known performers of the republic performed "Alagoz", "Garagila", "Garanfil" (Carnation), "Kuchelere su sepmishem" (I sprinkled water on the streets), "Haradasan" (Where are you), "Gozelim sensen" (You are my beautiful), "Tut agaji" (Mulberry tree), "Sene de galmaz" (It won't be your too), "Shushanin daghlari" (Mountains of Shusha), "Sevgili janan" (My darling), "Dunya senin, dunya menim" (The world is yours, the world is mine), "Azerbaijan" and other songs and dance samples were played.