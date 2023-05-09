Azercell launched the "Idea Incubation Program" in collaboration with ADA University Foundation (Azerbaijan) and ADA University!

“Azercell Telecom” LLC launched the "Idea Incubation Program" in collaboration with ADA University Foundation (Azerbaijan) and ADA University. The purpose of the project is to contribute to the improvement of the ICT and innovation ecosystem in the Republic of Azerbaijan, its sustainability and competitiveness in the field of innovative solutions. The project also aims to foster new human resources in this field, inspire students for the creation of innovative technological solutions, startups and entrepreneurship, Azernews reports.

Representatives of Azercell and ADA University participated in the opening ceremony of the program held under the title "Elevate & Innovate: Discussing the Challenges and Opportunities in the Digital Age" and shared their views on relevant topic. Nargiz Taghizade, Product Management Section manager of Azercell made a presentation on “Business diversification strategy: Azercell's new Fintech business stream”, Svetlana Aghalarova, Digital Solution & Partnership section manager of the company held a speech on the “Tech app-based solution for youth segment”, Zaur Huseynov, Data Science Management section manager made a presentation on “Data Science role and effect in the telecom sector”.

The “Idea Incubation Program” offers workshops, mentorship sessions, and wide networking opportunities that help participants to succeed as entrepreneurs. The project will help young people to turn their ideas into viable products and even enterprises. Ready to take their innovative ideas to the next level, ADA students will work on their solutions with professional mentors. At the end of the Program, the top three teams will receive cash prizes and they will also have a chance to have an internship at Azercell.