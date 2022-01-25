TODAY.AZ / Society

Russia's Azimuth Airline launches direct flights to Azerbaijan

25 January 2022 [10:14] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Another Russian airline has launched direct flights to Azerbaijan, the Heydar Aliyev International Airport told Trend.

According to the message, Azimuth Airline has been making Rostov-on-Don - Baku - Rostov-on-Don flights since January 21. The flights are made every week on Fridays.

“Departure from Rostov-on-Don is at 08:00 (GMT +3), landing in Baku - at 11:10 (GMT +4), a departure from Baku - at 12:10, landing at the airport of Rostov-on-Don - at 13:15,” the airport said.

Russia’s Nordwind Airlines also makes Rostov-on-Don-Baku direct flights on Sundays.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/society/214830.html

Print version

Views: 203

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also