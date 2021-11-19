By Trend

Azerbaijan may introduce new fines for legal entities and individuals for violation of labor legislation, Trend reports on Nov. 19.

This issue has been outlined in the changes proposed to be made in the Azerbaijani Code on Administrative Offenses.

So, officials will be fined in the amount of 1,000 manat ($588), legal entities - in the amount of 2,000 manat ($1,176) for non-fulfillment of decisions and instructions of the relevant executive structures by sides involved in labor relations related to the conclusion, change of labor contracts, working conditions, hours of work and rest, the right to vacation, payment of wages and vacation pay, travel allowances, benefits and other payments and etc.

Officials will be fined from 700 manat ($411) to 1,500 manat ($882) for violation in the calculation and payment of travel expenses, benefits and other payments envisaged by labor legislation except for errors made during mathematical calculations in accordance with another change proposed to be made to the Code.

These changes were discussed at a meeting of the Azerbaijani law policy and state-building parliamentary committee and were recommended for consideration at the plenary session of the parliament.