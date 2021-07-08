Azerbaijan to commission new customs post soon

By Trend





Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee, Colonel-General Safar Mehdiyev reviewed the construction of the Khanoba customs post on the border with Russia, Trend reports on July 7 referring to Mehdiyev’s message on Twitter.

"Today we once again reviewed the construction work carried out at the customs post," Mehdiyev added. "It will ensure the complete elimination of queues that arise at the border of Azerbaijan and Russia."

Moreover, Mehdiyev stressed that the Khanoba customs post will be commissioned soon.