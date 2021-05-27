Criminal case initiated against chairman of Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society Barda branch

By Trend

A criminal case regarding illegal actions carried out by Chairman of the Barda district branch of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society Khanlar Ismayilov has been instituted, Trend reports citing the press service of the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan.

A preliminary investigation was carried out on the basis of materials on the chairman of the branch. On May 25, a criminal case was initiated in this regard under Article 311.3.2 (bribery in large amounts) of the Criminal Code.

In the course of the investigation, reasonable suspicions arose that Khanlar Ismayilov hired those who applied to him on the issue of official employment to obtain targeted social assistance, and in return, took their salary bank cards, cashed their funds, thereby repeatedly taking bribes.

Currently, operational and investigative measures to establish and attract a circle of persons involved in this crime continue.

The story will be updated.