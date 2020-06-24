Azerbaijan, Turkish airlines to perform charter flights from June 29

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Starting from June 29, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) and Turkish Airlines will perform regular charter flights on Baku- Istanbul- Baku and Istanbul- Baku- Istanbul routes twice a week on the basis of mutual agreement, local media reports on June 24.

Azerbaijani citizens, including students staying in Turkey, who want to return back to the country, will be able to arrive in Azerbaijan on these specified routes, as well as citizens who want to travel to Turkey for various reasons.

Moreover, those citizens, staying in other countries and wanting to return to Azerbaijan, will be able to do so using transit opportunities via Istanbul airport.

Additional information on flight dates, ticket prices, discounts to be applied to students and other requirements and conditions will be provided later.

It should be noted that, on June 17 and 18, the national air carrier Azerbaijan Airlines operated special flights on the Baku- Istanbul- Baku route.

According to the new rules introduced by AZAL, only passengers who have been tested for coronavirus (COVID-19) in special laboratories accredited by the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) and received negative test results will be allowed to board the flight. In this case, passengers are exempted from quarantine. However, if COVID-19 symptoms are found, the passengers of this flight may be sent for the second medical examination.

Thus, when departing, at the airport check-in counter, passengers need to provide a certificate with negative results for COVID-19 testing, received no later than 48 hours before the flight departure.