Quarantine regime may be softened for people older 65

By Trend





A decision may be made in the coming days in connection with the softening of the quarantine regime for people older 65, Chairman of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Unit (TABIB) Ramin Bayramli said.

Bayramli made the remark at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports.

“This issue is on the agenda,” the chairman added. "A corresponding decision will be made in the coming days. The steps that young people will take to protect themselves and the elders are important."