Ecologists predict rainless weather

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Ecologists predict changeable cloudy and rainless weather on May 1. Fog is predicted in the morning. Mild south wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +9-13 °C at night, +18-22 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported. In Baku, the temperature will be +10-12 °C at night, +19-21 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 760 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make up 70-80 percent at night, 45-50 percent in the daytime.

As for the medical and meteorological forecast, mild fluctuations of meteorological factors are expected in Baku and Absheron Peninsula, which is mainly favorable for weather-sensitive people.

The weather will be mainly dry in the regions. However, occasional rain and lightning are expected in some mountainous areas in the daytime. Fog will be observed at night and in the morning. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +7-12 °C at night, +21-26 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +2-6 °C at night, +8-13 °C in the daytime.