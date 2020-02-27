Baku awaits cloudy weather

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and foggy weather is expected in Baku on February 28. Southwest wind will blow. sometimes increase.

The temperature on the Absheron Peninsula will be 5-8 °C at night, 10-14 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be 5-7 °C at night, 11-13 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 761 mm to 755 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 70-80 percent at night, 45-50 percent in the daytime.

Foggy weather is expected in country's regions. Southwest wind is also expected in some places.

The temperature will be 2-7 °C at night, 14-19 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will range from -3 to +2 °C at night and 8-13 °C in the daytime.

As for medical and meteorological forecast, strong south wind is unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.