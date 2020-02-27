Baku awaits cloudy weather

TODAY.AZ / Society

Changeable cloudy and foggy weather is expected in Baku on February 28. Southwest wind will blow.  sometimes increase.

The temperature on the Absheron Peninsula will be 5-8 °C at night, 10-14 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be  5-7 °C at night, 11-13 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 761 mm to 755 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 70-80 percent at night, 45-50 percent in the daytime.

Foggy weather is expected in country's regions. Southwest wind  is also expected in some places.

The temperature will be 2-7 °C at night, 14-19 °C in the daytime. In the mountains,  the temperature will range from -3  to +2 °C at night and  8-13 °C in the daytime.

As for medical and meteorological forecast, strong south wind is unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.

