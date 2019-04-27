Best moments of Day 2 of FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku [PHOTO]

Trend:

The second day of the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup continues at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on April 27.

On the second day of the competitions, qualifications are taking place in an individual program with clubs and a ribbon, as well as qualifications of teams in group exercises with three hoops and two pairs of clubs.

Also the winners in all-around event (both in individual program and in group exercises) will be defined.

The FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup will last until April 28, 2019.

More than 200 gymnasts from 39 countries are competing at the World Cup.

Trend presents photos of best moments of the second day of the competitions.



