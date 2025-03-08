Turkiye approves protocol on simplified customs regime with Kyrgyzstan

By Alimat Aliyeva

The protocol on the simplified customs regime between Turkiye and Kyrgyzstan has been officially approved, Azernews reports.

The agreement aims to strengthen cooperation and facilitate trade between the two countries by streamlining customs procedures and reducing barriers.

Additionally, a protocol regarding the exchange of preliminary information on goods and vehicles crossing the borders between Turkiye and Kyrgyzstan has come into effect. This protocol is designed to create a favorable environment for trade, accelerate customs procedures, and ensure better control over cross-border traffic, improving efficiency and security for both nations.

Both protocols were signed on June 9, 2022, in Bishkek, marking a significant step toward enhancing bilateral relations and trade between Turkiye and Kyrgyzstan. This development is expected to foster economic growth and further integrate the two countries’ markets, providing new opportunities for businesses and investors in both regions.

The introduction of these protocols also aligns with broader regional efforts to improve cross-border cooperation and modernize trade infrastructure in Central Asia and beyond.